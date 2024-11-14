Brass Fantasia II (Studio Ghibli 1LP)

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Brass Fantasia II (Studio Ghibli 1LP) category.vinyl
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Описание

Это вторая часть популярного альбома «Brass Fantasia». Знаменитые песни из саундтреков Studio Ghibli режиссера Хаяо Миядзаки и композитора Джо Хисаиси впервые выходят на виниле в исполнении духового квинтета «UENO NO MORI BRASS».

Трек-лист

1 A1 a Funny Word-Chain Song (My Neighbor Totoro)
2 A2 to the Land of Faraway... (Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind)
3 A3 Castle in the Sky (Castle in the Sky)
4 A4 Memories of Gondoa (Castle in the Sky)
5 A5 the Distant Days (Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind)
6 B1 Lily and Jiji (Kiki's Delivery Service)
7 B2 the Path of the Wind (My Neighbor Totoro)
8 B3 Flying Boatmen/Serbian March (Porco Rosso)
9 B4 the Wind of Ages (Porco Rosso)
10 B5 Mother's Broom (Kiki's Delivery Service)

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