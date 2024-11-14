Brass Fantasia II (Studio Ghibli 1LP)

1 A1 a Funny Word-Chain Song (My Neighbor Totoro)

2 A2 to the Land of Faraway... (Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind)

3 A3 Castle in the Sky (Castle in the Sky)

4 A4 Memories of Gondoa (Castle in the Sky)

5 A5 the Distant Days (Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind)

6 B1 Lily and Jiji (Kiki's Delivery Service)

7 B2 the Path of the Wind (My Neighbor Totoro)

8 B3 Flying Boatmen/Serbian March (Porco Rosso)

9 B4 the Wind of Ages (Porco Rosso)