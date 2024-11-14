Brass Fantasia II (Studio Ghibli 1LP)

6 290 ₽
Это вторая часть популярного альбома «Brass Fantasia». Знаменитые песни из саундтреков Studio Ghibli режиссера Хаяо Миядзаки и композитора Джо Хисаиси впервые выходят на виниле в исполнении духового квинтета «UENO NO MORI BRASS».
|1
|A1 a Funny Word-Chain Song (My Neighbor Totoro)
|2
|A2 to the Land of Faraway... (Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind)
|3
|A3 Castle in the Sky (Castle in the Sky)
|4
|A4 Memories of Gondoa (Castle in the Sky)
|5
|A5 the Distant Days (Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind)
|6
|B1 Lily and Jiji (Kiki's Delivery Service)
|7
|B2 the Path of the Wind (My Neighbor Totoro)
|8
|B3 Flying Boatmen/Serbian March (Porco Rosso)
|9
|B4 the Wind of Ages (Porco Rosso)
|10
|B5 Mother's Broom (Kiki's Delivery Service)